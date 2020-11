Brooke Shafer reports after holding rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, and Georgia on Sunday, President Trump arrived at Opa-Locka Executive Airport for a late night rally.

President *Donald Trump* has been doing a lot of rallies in the final leg of the campaign, in a...

Rapper Lil Pump doubled down on his support of Donald Trump by attending the president’s campaign...

The race for President between Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden remains extremely...