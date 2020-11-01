Global  
 

Boris Johnson Addresses Parliament On Second Lockdown Measures

Boris Johnson Addresses Parliament On Second Lockdown Measures

The prime minister announced second coronavirus lockdown in the Commons as the UK battles to minimise the effects of the second wave.


