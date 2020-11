Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines the reasons why he has made the decisionto place England in lockdown to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom PM confirms return to tiered system after second lockdown



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will move back to the previous tiered system once new lockdown measures expire on December 2. He adds the way out of the new measures is to get the R rate down, and take advantages of the medical advancements made throughout the pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970 Coronavirus: PM warns UK faces 'medical and moral disaster' without action Boris Johnson told MPs he was "right to try every possible option" before telling people to stay at home.

BBC News 1 hour ago Starmer: PM and Chancellor failed throughout pandemic



Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of making a "catalogue of mistakes" throughout the pandemic, resulting in a loss of lives and livelihoods. Speaking at the annual CBI conference, he said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had "failed" to learn, listen and lead. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970 UK's Johnson says there is no alternative to lockdown British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday say there is no alternative but to lock down England as lawmakers prepare to vote on measures to contain a..

WorldNews 10 hours ago