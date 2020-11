How a whale's tail caught a derailed tram car Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published How a whale's tail caught a derailed tram car A tram ran past the end of its tracks in Rotterdam on Monday morning (November 2) and nearly plunged 40 feet down off the end of an elevated section -- but instead came to rest delicately on the tail of a whale statue. Francis Maguire reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend