Dancing Delivery Driver Brings Joy Along With Packages



Related videos from verified sources Driver Delivers Package and Smiles



Occurred on September 25, 2020 / Derry, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "As I was waiting for a package to arrive, I received a notification that something was happening in my driveway. I.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:35 Published on October 2, 2020 Thoughtful FedEx Driver Wraps Package on Rainy Day



Occurred on September 23, 2020 / Lafayette, Tennessee, USA Info from Licensor: "I was watching my Ring doorbell camera because it said there was motion. I saw a delivery truck backed into my driveway... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:12 Published on September 28, 2020 USPS vs FedEx: Doorbell camera captures how different couriers deliver packages



Doorbell camera footage revealed how a United States Postal Service (USPS) employee delivered a package compared to a FedEx employee. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on September 15, 2020