Denver Courts Suspends Jury Trials Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases



The order states that the coronavirus pandemic poses a serious threat to the health and safety of people participating in jury trials. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:23 Published 37 minutes ago

Wedding florist and dressing service prepares for second lockdown in Yorkshire



The co-owners of wedding business Perfect Venue Dressing Yorkshire, KirstyOxley and Nicci McCulloch, speak about the difficulties posed by theGovernment's decision to enter a second lockdown, and the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 2 hours ago