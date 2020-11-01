Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Featured In New Biden Campaign Ad

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Featured In New Biden Campaign Ad
Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Featured In New Biden Campaign Ad

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eminem signals Biden support as campaign releases 'Lose Yourself' election ad

The Detroit rapper, who rarely licenses his music, has provided his signature song for a new Biden...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Canne57

Cindy Stribling RT @Local4News: For the first time, Eminem has allowed one of his songs to be used in a political ad. It’s for Joe Biden. https://t.co/28Dm… 10 seconds ago

Zepper20

Zepper RT @wxyzdetroit: Eminem has been a long-time critic of President Donald Trump. https://t.co/nFG6MDR7Es 5 minutes ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Eminem has been a long-time critic of President Donald Trump. https://t.co/nFG6MDR7Es 12 minutes ago

W59Jude

Jude Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ featured in new Biden ad https://t.co/LbFMvRUCTb 40 minutes ago

linnyc2000

😷 LJ C Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ featured in new Biden ad #BidenHarris2020 We LOVE Marshall Mathers and this cause, TY! https://t.co/zWFkzJ1wNN 41 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies [Video]

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Donald Trump & Joe Biden Hold Their Final Rallies

Our Cartoon President 317 - Clip - Cartoons Trump & Biden Hold Their Final Rallies With less than a week until the election, Cartoons Joe Biden and Donald Trump hit the campaign trail to lock down as..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:08Published
Early Voting Ends In New York [Video]

Early Voting Ends In New York

Election officials say more than 1 million votes were cast during the early voting period. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:18Published
Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway [Video]

Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway

A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published