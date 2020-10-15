Bihar polls: 'Salaries of CM, MLAs, ministers will be cut to give jobs,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh on November 01 stated that it will be very "unfortunate" for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power in the state. Adding on it, Singh compared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's tendency to the former chief minister of Bihar and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said, "It will be very unfortunate for Bihar if the 'Mahagatbandhan' comes to power. Tejashwi Yadav has a tendency just like Lalu ji. He (Tejashwi) has taken criminals as his allies and will let them run free and amok all over the state again."
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs protested against Punjab government on October 19. They demanded that state assembly should pass resolution against recently enacted Farm Laws. While speaking to ANI, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema said, "Punjab government is in favour of these black laws. AAP will expose how they are colluding with the Centre over these."
The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) from Kandivali East Constituency in Mumbai, Atul Bhatkhalkar have wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to emulate the Assam government's decision to curb State-run madrasas in Maharashtra. "I have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to emulate the Assam government's decision to curb State-run madrasas in Maharashtra so that Muslim community students can get modern education," said Atul Bhatkhalkar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda held a massive roadshow in Bihar's Darbhanga on November 02. COVID-19 norms were flouted during the political rally. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on Nov 10.
During a press conference, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan targeted Chief Minister of Bihar. He said, "CM has been wearing 'Sushasan' babu tag for the last 15 years. But now, his loot is being exposed. He never spoke about Munger and doesn't speak a word on corruption. He is known as Paltiram as he was against Lalu and then formed govt with them in 2015."
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar commented on the recent murder of a 21-year-old college student in Ballabhgarh. The CM said that a 'love jihad' angle was being suggested in the crime. Three accused have been arrested by police so far. The woman was shot dead outside her college on October 26, allegedly by a man insisting for marriage. Khattar said that both the Central and state governments were considering a law on 'love jihad'. The term was coined by some Hindutva groups alleging a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Khattar's comments came a day after similar remarks by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
Congress leader Kamal Nath took a sharp jibe at BJP ahead of MP bypolls. The former MP CM said that their leaders may be salable but voters of MP aren't. "This government was made with buying and selling. But I know that people of MP will give them a befitting reply. They don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP voters aren't," he said. On Friday, Election Commission revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath over repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Kamal Nath referred to BJP's Imarti Devi as an 'item' in a poll rally, sparking a row. Imarti Devi is contesting the byelections on BJP ticket from Dabra. Bypolls to 28 seats in MP is scheduled to take place on November 3. The byelection results are slated to be declared on November 10.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 02 slammed opposition for dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. He was addressing a public rally in West Champaran's Balmiki Nagar. "Be it Congress or RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They've been dividing the society on the basis of caste, region and religion. Don't expect them ever to unite people," said Yogi.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published