Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 2 agents were caught in Mumbai on November 02.

The accused were caught in Mayanagri's Sakinaka area.

Indian passports, Aadhar cards, stamps were also recovered from them.

Mumbai Police official said, "Police here caught 3 Bangladeshi citizens.

Interrogation led to 2 agents who were arrested with various forgery materials like Indian passports.

FIR has been lodged under Passport act, forgery and various other acts."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Suspect says paid Rs 15 lakh/month to boost Republic TV TRP

 The Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the TRP scam, told a magistrate’s court on Monday that one of the accused, a cable distributor from Thane, has..
IndiaTimes
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote [Video]

Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote

Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:44Published

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut announces 'Diwali bonanza' after complaints of inflated bills

 Several people in Mumbai and other parts of the state had complained about the bills during the COVID lockdown.
DNA

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia [Video]

Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia

Tens of thousands of Muslims marched in the capitals of Bangladesh and Indonesia to protest against Emmanuel Macron's support for caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in Bangladesh

 DHAKA (AFP) - At least 50,000 people took part Monday (Nov 2) in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of..
WorldNews

Far from home, Rohingya refugees face a new peril on a remote island

 After fleeing a brutal crackdown which left thousands dead in their homeland of Myanmar, the Rohingya are once again under threat. In Cox's Bazar, the massive..
WorldNews

Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

TRP ‘scamster’ says he was paid by Republic TV: Mumbai police

 Mumbai police on Tuesday said in a press release that one of the arrested suspects in the TRP manipulation scam has confessed he has been accepting money from..
IndiaTimes
Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR [Video]

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by police; sedition charges in FIR

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued notices to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, asking them to appear before cops next week to record their statements in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, an official said. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had on Saturday ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut's and her sister's tweets and other statements. On the directions of the court, Bandra Police had registered a First Information Report against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention), the police official said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Saki Naka Neighbourhood in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India


Tweets about this