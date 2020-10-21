3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Mumbai with forgery material

Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and 2 agents were caught in Mumbai on November 02.

The accused were caught in Mayanagri's Sakinaka area.

Indian passports, Aadhar cards, stamps were also recovered from them.

Mumbai Police official said, "Police here caught 3 Bangladeshi citizens.

Interrogation led to 2 agents who were arrested with various forgery materials like Indian passports.

FIR has been lodged under Passport act, forgery and various other acts."