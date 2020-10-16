Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:31s - Published
‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday no manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries.

The move will also boost Delhi's economy, besides helping the city become a hub of hi-tech and service industries which include IT-enabled services, call centres, software and hardware sector, and media programme production as they will now be provided land at cheaper rates by authorities in industrial areas.

The chief minister expressed hope that there would be no manufacturing industry in Delhi as their contribution to pollution is quite significant.

Asserting that Delhi''s economy is mainly based on service industry, he said, hi-tech and service industry will be provided more space at cheaper rates in industrial areas.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician

No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi: Kejriwal [Video]

No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 02 informed that no manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi, only hi-tech and service industries will be permitted. He said, "No manufacturing activity will be allowed in any new industrial area in Delhi; only hi-tech and service industries will be permitted."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

No respite for Delhi-NCR as air quality remains 'very poor'

 To tackle the rising air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the "Green Delhi" app, which would enable people to register complaints..
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Hindu Rao Hospital nurses sit on indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi [Video]

Hindu Rao Hospital nurses sit on indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries in Delhi

Nurses Welfare Association members staged protest in Delhi on November 02 and sat on indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries at Hindu Rao Hospital. They raised slogans and held placards to demonstrate. President of Nurses Welfare Association, Indu said, "We will continue this strike till we get our three months' salary. We were protesting since October 05 here but administration didn't take any appropriate action so, we decided to sit on indefinite strike."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas: Delhi CM

Asserting that Delhi’s economy is mainly based on service industry, Kejriwal said hi-tech and...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

electroroy6

🌖MoonKnight🌘 RT @IndiaToday: In a bid to balance the #environment with development, #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that no manufacturing units will… 1 hour ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday In a bid to balance the #environment with development, #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that no manufacturing un… https://t.co/4BEH3JQor4 2 hours ago

VedTatrari

Ved Tatrari What about existing manufacturing units that are constantly pointing the air? Take strict action to move them out o… https://t.co/rzrUfTT1XQ 2 hours ago

hamaratimes

hamaratimes No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas: Delhi CMhttps://hamaratimes.com/no-manufacturing-units-allo… https://t.co/PShG5g80aW 2 hours ago

RSGohel

Rav🏹 RT @TheQuint: Manufacturing units, which cause #pollution, will be given the option to shift to service or hi-tech industry, the #DelhiCM s… 5 hours ago

JoeyApril10497

Joseph Thomas RT @livemint: Kejriwal says the existing manufacturing units, which cause pollution, will be given the option to shift to service or hi-tec… 5 hours ago

JoeyApril10497

Joseph Thomas RT @Opoyis: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the existing manufacturing units, which cause #airpollution, will be given the option to shift to… 5 hours ago

JoeyApril10497

Joseph Thomas RT @EconomicTimes: Kejriwal also said that existing manufacturing units, which cause pollution, will be given the option to shift to servic… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

CM Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' mobile app to combat pollution [Video]

CM Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' mobile app to combat pollution

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on October 29 launched 'Green Delhi' mobile application to increase citizens' participation in fight against pollution. The new application will ensure timely..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Covid-19: Delhi reports over 5600 new infections in a single day, raises concerns|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 5600 new infections in a single day, raises concerns|Oneindia News

The northeast monsoon has arrived in Tamil Nadu as parts of the state received heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday in the wee hours of morning. Parts of Chennai received heavy..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Delhi writes to Education Ministry seeking amendment in DU Act [Video]

Delhi writes to Education Ministry seeking amendment in DU Act

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has written a letter to Union Ministry of Education seeking an amendment in Act to open new colleges and universities in Delhi. He said, "Why are the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:52Published