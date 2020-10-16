‘No manufacturing units allowed in new industrial areas’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday no manufacturing units will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and these zones would be available only to services and hi-tech industries.

The move will also boost Delhi's economy, besides helping the city become a hub of hi-tech and service industries which include IT-enabled services, call centres, software and hardware sector, and media programme production as they will now be provided land at cheaper rates by authorities in industrial areas.

The chief minister expressed hope that there would be no manufacturing industry in Delhi as their contribution to pollution is quite significant.

Asserting that Delhi''s economy is mainly based on service industry, he said, hi-tech and service industry will be provided more space at cheaper rates in industrial areas.

Watch the full video for more details.