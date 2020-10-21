Rajya Sabha seats for PoK people? How India can checkmate Imran Khan, Pak army

India has condemned in unequivocal terms the latest move by Pakistan to try and annexe the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan by making it the latter's province.
However, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and defence experts believe that it is time for India to move beyond statements and take concrete action like nominating people from occupied territories to institutions like the Rajya Sabha, and blacklisting companies and entities operating in such areas.
PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, and defence expert Sushant Sareen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her threat to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Mayawati said that her party would vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party or other candidates who give a tough fight to SP candidates. The statement came days after Mayawati suspended 7 legislators of her party. The MLAs had opposed the nomination of Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha elections. 4 rebels had also met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sparking rumours of possible defection. Akhilesh and Mayawati had joined hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but the alliance fell apart after failing to win big. Watch the full video for more.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to make Gilgit-Baltistan the nation's newest province has been met with fierce indignation in India. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Indian territory and illegally occupied by Pakistan. The move may have been driven by Beijing wanting to safeguard its interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, defence expert Sushant Sareen and Pakistani journalist Ahmer Shaheen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, Ganderbal SSP K Poswal while speaking to ANI informed that the terrorists used mobile apps and social media to approach youth and drag them down the lane of terrorism. K Poswal said, "These are terrorist associates who are a part of a criminal conspiracy. They attacked BJP's vice president. We have alerted the people who were in their target and have also provided them protection. And we will try to nail the whole system. They used a mobile apps and social media to approach youth to join terrorism. Probe revealed more attacks were being planned and they were in touch with their associates in Pakistan. We've recovered 2 pistols, magazines and ammunition, detonators and Pakistani flag."
Nushrratt Bharuccha talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about her film Chhalaang and how she was pranked by her team members on the set. She also opens up about her mom’s intentions to get her married and how she spent the entire lockdown doing household chores.
