Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, fans gather outside Mannat to wish actor



Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar. Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather outside his house in view of Covid-19. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside the actor's bungalow on his special day. The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood kickstarted his career from television series. Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with 'Deewana' in 1992. The actor-turned-producer has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards. The superstar was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. Khan's film company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped many shows and films this year.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published on January 1, 1970