Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington County immunity ruling

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Washington County immunity ruling

Washington County immunity ruling

The Georgia Supreme Court rules against a Washington County Judge's decision to grant three former sheriff's deputies immunity after the tazing death of an African American man in 2017.

Avoid smith, but couldn't.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

The crash is still under investigation.

The supreme court of georgia has ruled against a washington county judge's decision to grant three former sheriff's deputies immunity...after the death of an african american man in 2017.

Henry copeland, rhett scott, and michael howell were indicted in 2018 for the tasing death of eurie martin.

Evidence shows that all three former deputies were involved in tasing martin and keeping face down on the ground in july 2017.

Last year, a washington county judge granted them immunity from prosecution...stating the deputies acted in




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

8th grader in Franklin County, Missouri, dies from COVID-19 complications, school says [Video]

8th grader in Franklin County, Missouri, dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

8th grader in Franklin County, Missouri, dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:11Published
Washington County Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Washington County Commissioner Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nick Sherman announced on his Facebook page that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published
Voice Of Voter: Some Washington Co. Voters Have A Hard Time Making Up Their Mind [Video]

Voice Of Voter: Some Washington Co. Voters Have A Hard Time Making Up Their Mind

Just shy of 152,000 people will cast their ballots in Washington County this election. KDKA's Meghan Schiller visited to find out what matters most to voters there.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:11Published