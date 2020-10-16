MUSIC MONDAY - LOCAL SINGER GETS HER BIG BREAK

Adele would rather 'have a glass of wine' than finish new album



Adele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Adele to host Saturday Night Live



Adele will make a big return to the spotlight next week when she hosts U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago