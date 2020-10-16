MUSIC MONDAY - LOCAL SINGER GETS HER BIG BREAK

Adele would rather 'have a glass of wine' than finish new albumAdele updated fans on the status of her long-awaited new album during her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend.
Adele to host Saturday Night LiveAdele will make a big return to the spotlight next week when she hosts U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live.
Billie Eilish urges people to wear a mask at Billboard Music AwardsThe singer was among the big winners at the ceremony at Los Angeles' Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Wednesday night.