Kendall Jenner slammed for Halloween birthday party

Kendall Jenner rang in her 25th birthdayover Halloween weekend with 100 guests ata rooftop bar in West Hollywood.Unfortunately, it seemed as though Jennerknew that she was making a poor decision.partygoers captured cards that werescattered throughout the party saying:“Take all the photos you want, but pleasedo not post on social media of any kind”.It was even Jenner’s own sister, Kylie,who was providing most of the photographicevidence of the evening to the public.“Shame on these rich ignorant kids,”someone commented.

“You’re acting like there’sno virus out there!!!!!!!!!!!” another added.The most terrifying footage from the nightwas of Kendall receiving her birthday cake.it depicted the birthday girl blowing outcandles and startling an employee workingthe party who was wearing a mask.“It’s the poor man literally trying togtfo the way from Kendalls blow forme,” someone tweeted in response