Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall

Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall

It happened at the final stop on the metro line in the town of Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam.View on euronews


What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke. The driver of a metro train escaped...
SeattlePI.com - Published

What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches derailed metro train

The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an...
Upworthy - Published

What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train

This really was a fluke
Newsday - Published


Hyena_Tron

Hannya Mask👹8 Days Until Ichiban And Zhao Day RT @dannyctkemp: In a ridiculous coincidence, the name of the sculpture is 'Saved by the Whale's Tail'. 'So that literally happened,' offic… 16 seconds ago

PattonKieran

Mr K RT @GMA: A giant sculpture of a whale’s tail has miraculously saved a train from plummeting more than 30 feet off of a railway platform in… 1 minute ago

GHagalgal

Gal Hagalgal Rotterdam: Train saved from plunging 10m into water... by a whale tail sculpture https://t.co/N3JeCirN7E 3 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America A giant sculpture of a whale’s tail has miraculously saved a train from plummeting more than 30 feet off of a railw… https://t.co/yxqm8R0ux5 4 minutes ago