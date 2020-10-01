Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:35s - Published
1 minute ago
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump
Less than 24 hours before election day,
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"I got a better idea.
Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in
Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:44 Published on January 1, 1970
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes Ohio voters on who they're backing in 2020; Arizona's move from Republican stronghold to swing state in play for Democrats; Inside the country's first COVID-19..
CBS News
3 hours ago
Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published now
How will Ohio vote in 2020? The winner of Ohio has won the presidential election 93% of the time for over a century. Scott Pelley speaks with voters there to understand how they feel about..
CBS News
19 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Former Vice President Joe Biden is defending Dr. Anthony Fauci, one day after President Donald Trump...
cbs4.com - Published
2 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci endorses mask mandate similar to Joe Biden's plan, brushes off Trump's false claim...
Mediaite - Published
1 week ago
Dr. Fauci praised Joe Biden's attitude toward COVID-19 in a recent interview, contrasting it with the...
Upworthy - Published
11 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources