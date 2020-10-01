Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I got a better idea.

Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.


