Flags for Heroes in Utica

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

The Good News Center is installing a 1,000-flag display to honor military members and veterans.

Flags on utica's memorial parkway in honor of veterans day coming up.

Volunteers spent the morning pounding in the 1,000 metal pieces that will hold up the flags.

They will be on display starting today through the ((day after(( veterans day, on november 12th.

The proceeds from flag sponsors will be used to support the military rehabilitation program at sitrin health care center.

"we knew in order to make a statement we wanted to do something for a real visual effect.

So when we thought about the landscape of the memorial parkway.

So a small number of flags would not have made the impact you see today."

.

None .

None their are still about 200 flags that still need to be sponsored.

If you're interested you can call the good news center at 315-735-6210 the cost to sponsor a flag is 35-dollars all passengers in new york state