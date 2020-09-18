Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue.

His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series of initiatives to help disadvantaged young people.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn