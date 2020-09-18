Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me
Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue.
His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series of initiatives to help disadvantaged young people.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Supporters of the animal welfare organisation Peta have demonstrated outsideSomerset House in central London, protesting against the killing of animals tomake shoes and bags, at London Fashion Week. It comes as the charity claimsthat conservation experts warn that the trade in exotic skins risks fuellingthe spread of diseases like Covid-19. British brands such as Mulberry,Victoria Beckham, and Vivienne Westwood are all free from exotic skins, whilea few labels, such as Burberry, continue to use them.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Burberry is known for always being at the cutting edge when it comes toembracing new technologies, so when the famed British brand announced it wouldbe staging a virtual show for the first time, fans were excited to find outwhat was in store. Broadcast live on the Burberry website and on streamingplatform Twitch, it showcased the spring/summer 2021 collection and marked thestart of London Fashion Week, which runs until September 22.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Mass testing for coronavirus has begun in Liverpool. Everyone living and working in the city will be tested for the virus, whether they have symptoms or not. The aim of ‘Operation Moonshot’ is to find those who have the virus but might be asymptomatic. Liverpool had been in Tier-3 restrictions before England went into a national lockdown on Thursday. The city hopes that success with this pilot scheme will reduce transmission and allow them to come out of Tier-3 in December when the nationwide lockdown ends. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A pilot testing scheme for Covid-19 has begun in Liverpool, allowing anyone living or working in the city to be repeatedly tested for coronavirus regardless of whether they have symptoms. Test results are available within the hour at six new testing facilities, staffed by 2,000 military personnel. The government hopes the scheme will find asymptomatic cases which could help prevent and reduce transmission in the community. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn