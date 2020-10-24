US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes?

It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.

We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic number.

#Trump #Biden #270towin Report by Shoulderg.

