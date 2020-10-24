US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.
Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:44Published
Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue.
His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series of initiatives to help disadvantaged young people. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
From Thursday, nationwide restrictions come into force across England in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, this time round several things are different. Schools and universities will remain open, and professional sport will continue. Places of worship will allow private prayer and those who previously shielded do not have to do so again. But this second lockdown is a blow to many industries, including the arts and hospitality sectors. The government are to continue the furlough scheme until December 2, when they say England will come out of a national lockdown and into regional restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced.
Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
We all know that Florida is a swing state -- but it hinges on just a few counties. There are the red, blue and purple parts of the map that could decide who takes the state and perhaps the White House.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:57Published