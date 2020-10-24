Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes?

It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.

We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic number.

#Trump #Biden #270towin Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump [Video]

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote [Video]

Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote

Art school teachers have been painting pictures of US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden outside an art school in Mumbai, ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:44Published

US election: Trump threatens legal action as campaign draws to a close

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have one last chance to make their case to voters in critical battleground states on Monday (US time),..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump and Joe Biden hit key states in final campaign stops

 Both presidential candidates are filling their schedules with campaign stops in key states Monday. CBS News' Skyler Henry joins CBSN with the latest.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

White House Barriers, Walls Go Up Before Election Day

 President Trump is getting another wall erected, but it's nowhere near the southern border ... this one's at the White House. Preparations are in full swing at..
TMZ.com
Sacha Baron Cohen on Nerve-Racking Encounter While in Disguise as Trump for 'Borat' Sequel | THR News [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen on Nerve-Racking Encounter While in Disguise as Trump for 'Borat' Sequel | THR News

Sacha Baron Cohen says he had a moment where he was slightly panicked that his disguise as President Trump for the 'Borat' sequel was going to be discovered.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:45Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me [Video]

Rashford: Food bank workers are the real heroes, not me

Footballer and campaigner Marcus Rashford has insisted food bank workers are the "real heroes" in the battle against food poverty, whilst calling for structural change in the government's handling of the issue. His comments come as Burberry announced a partnership with the footballer for a series of initiatives to help disadvantaged young people. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

US election 2020: The people behind the political memes you share

 A handful of people are behind most of the politics shared on Facebook - none of them politicians.
BBC News
Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do [Video]

Second coronavirus lockdown: What you can and cannot do

From Thursday, nationwide restrictions come into force across England in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, this time round several things are different. Schools and universities will remain open, and professional sport will continue. Places of worship will allow private prayer and those who previously shielded do not have to do so again. But this second lockdown is a blow to many industries, including the arts and hospitality sectors. The government are to continue the furlough scheme until December 2, when they say England will come out of a national lockdown and into regional restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced [Video]

Phillips: Depp case lets victims know they won't be silenced

Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence Jess Phillips says the outcome of Johnny Depp's libel case "sends the right message to the country" that victims of domestic violence should come forward and will not be silenced. Mr Depp lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | With six days left in race, Trump heads to Arizona and Biden delivers Covid-19 speech

President Donald Trump will hold two campaign rallies on Wednesday in the battleground state of...
News24 - Published

US election 2020: Could postal voting upend the US election?

The huge number voting this way injects massive uncertainty into the White House race.
BBC News - Published

US election: Covid 19 coronavirus surge infects final days of White House race

US election: Covid 19 coronavirus surge infects final days of White House race US President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked Democrat Joe Biden as "an inspiring guy" for raising...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

7bluebelle

Belle Lynne RT @sandibachom: Donald Trump is a gangster owned by every country he deals with. If he steals the election which he will. He will not esca… 3 minutes ago

HellSap

HellSap RT @portlandmercury: This means Portland police will be adhering to rules & following orders laid out by OSP and MCSO—which includes the ab… 3 minutes ago

portlandmercury

Portland Mercury 🗞 This means Portland police will be adhering to rules & following orders laid out by OSP and MCSO—which includes the… https://t.co/OPFj27MUJK 6 minutes ago

lsc194

L 🇬🇧 🏳️‍🌈 @Arwenstar Ive got potenial over £800 returns- I bet with @paddypower that the state election map will mirror that… https://t.co/irOMLTNLnx 6 minutes ago

chequeredfuture

Ben Margulies @biscuitsgod @rolandmcs @jnlnt He'll claim the election was stolen regardless - hell, he claims there was fraud in… https://t.co/LmU1PGRHSF 9 minutes ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: Could Florida be called quickly like in the past? Will there be problems at the polls? Which way will the swing counties go… 13 minutes ago

pesfb

Pro Gressive Donnie with lies dripping from lips, Or Joe of the mush brained quips, This election will tell, To which level of h… https://t.co/luLJ3QtOFW 24 minutes ago

TimJAyliffe

Tim Ayliffe 95 million+ Americans have already voted, which is more than 2/3 of the 2016 total. How Long Will Vote Counting Tak… https://t.co/US1B2Y5ntS 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Would Trump or Biden be better for Everglades restoration? [Video]

Would Trump or Biden be better for Everglades restoration?

In the race for the White House, we hear a lot about red and blue states in 2020. But for many residents of the Treasure Coast, the outcome of the election is more about blue-green, as in the algae..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
Crucial Florida counties could swing the state and serve up the White House [Video]

Crucial Florida counties could swing the state and serve up the White House

We all know that Florida is a swing state -- but it hinges on just a few counties. There are the red, blue and purple parts of the map that could decide who takes the state and perhaps the White House.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:57Published
Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt [Video]

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:39Published