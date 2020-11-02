Conforming And Nonconforming Loans: What's The Difference?

Would-be home buyers have lots of choices to make when it comes to shopping for a mortgage.

Many people go with government-backed mortgages, such as those offered by the FHA, the VA, or the US Department of Agriculture.

But according to Business Insider, another option is to get a 'conforming loan.'

The loan isn't issued by the government, but still meets government requirements.

For a conforming loan, most lenders require at least a 620 credit score and between a 36% and 50% debt-to-income ratio.

You'll also need a 10% down payment, or just 3% if your conforming loan is backed by government-sponsored mortgage companies Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae.

Nonconforming loans offer more money than conforming loans.

Also known as 'jumbo' loans, such loans let you buy a more expensive home.

However, getting approved is more difficult.

You'll need a higher credit score, lower DTI, and bigger down payment than you would for a conforming mortgage.