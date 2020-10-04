Global  
 

IPL 2020: RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed elated for taking his 1st ever wicket of Dhawan

): Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02.

RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs.

RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's 2/26 went in vain, however, he termed his 1st ever wicket in IPL career of Shikhar Dhawan 'special'.

Ahmed said, "The practice camp of T20 (in UAE) helped me and my first IPL wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was very special for me which will give me confidence in the coming games too.

The atmosphere in our team is really good and we talk about better performances of past."


