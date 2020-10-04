IPL 2020: RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed elated for taking his 1st ever wicket of Dhawan

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02. RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. RCB's all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed spoke about the crucial game. "Today's match was very much crucial for us and our average was better so we have qualified (for playoff).What was good for our team was that our intensity in the game. We did not leave the match till the end, so our average was better," said Ahmed "In the second innings the wicket got better but in the first innings it was a bit slow and we were 15 runs short," he added.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be know our roles and it's just one game. Other than that I think that other batsmen are in really good framework of mind. It is a going tournament and few matches can here and there go wrong. We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them. The way he accelerated after first few overs it's been amazing. His mindset has been great throughout."
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with the bat, the way he came today and took away the match CSK and ofcourse having that all-rounder quality makes a huge impact on this side and glad that we got a very complete side as well." "Sam Curran bowled really well, his Yorker execution was very good," said Shikhar Dhawan while praising Sam Curran's Yorkers in the last second over. The bowler gave away only four runs.
Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31. While addressing a press conference, MI player Jayant Yadav praised his teammate Trent Boult who took three crucial wickets in the power play in today's match. Yadav said, "Trent Boult is a quality bowler he is a world class bowler especially with a new ball. He is the highest wicket taking bowler in the power play this season. It shows the quality of the Boult. MI is on the top of the table of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).
After suffering 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that losing matches back to back is not an easy thing, and the team is looking forward to upcoming matches. "Players are feeling bit of pressure, we expect that losing couple of matches back to back not an easy thing but we are trying to keep the team together and still looking forward to those matches coming up," said Kaif. Delhi Capitals was once poised to easily qualify for the playoffs but has lost four matches straight, and has one match to play. DC is currently on 3rd spot in IPL table.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 01, and ended opposition team's hopes to reach the play-offs. While addressing the press conference, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said, "We really struggled to find the combinations suiting the conditions. We played well in the first match but didn't continue it for the next couple of matches. We felt we had holes in the team. We will sit and try to fill that spot based on forms.
Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the massive total of 208/5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI's All-rounder Krunal Pandya commended his bowling unit calling it "unpredictable" and ahead of the opposition SRH led by David Warner.