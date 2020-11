Trump Threatens To Fire Fauci: ‘Don’t Tell Anybody’ Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump Threatens To Fire Fauci: ‘Don’t Tell Anybody’ President Donald Trump suggested that he may fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Nancy Knowlton President Trump threatens to fire Dr. Fauci in rift with disease expert https://t.co/grAl2w5nYU GO AHEAD TRAITOR, WE’LL HIRE HIM RIGHT BACK. 1 minute ago Theresa Boyle Trump threatens to fire Fauci 'after the election' - STAT https://t.co/q2XHWALo9S 2 minutes ago Darlene Whitehead Coronavirus update: Trump threatens to fire top infectious-disease expert Fauci as U.S. deaths top 231,000… https://t.co/sPVmyBAsGn 5 minutes ago My Seattle News RT @komonews: President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as his rift with the natio… 11 minutes ago Erie News Now Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert https://t.co/sOcqcmDE4q 11 minutes ago Dr Kevin Etherson Donald Trump threatens to fire Anthony Fauci whilst simultaneously holding a rally with no social distancing... Sur… https://t.co/euFwq2oOXQ 12 minutes ago Ovie RT @naijadaydreamer: Imagine building an illustrious career as one of the world’s foremost infectious diseases experts, serving under six p… 12 minutes ago The Cheesesteak Guy Trump Faces Major Backlash For Telling Rally-Goers He’ll Fire Dr. Fauci ‘A Little Bit After The Election’ https://t.co/a3z5A4pyRA 12 minutes ago