Presidential Candidates Make Final Push On Eve Of Election Day

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Skyler Henry reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)


Biden And Trump Make Final Push With Focus On Swing States

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...
RTTNews - Published

Trump to rally supporters in North Carolina amid final sprint before Election Day

President Trump on Monday is hitting the campaign trail, speaking to supporters in North Carolina...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Donald Trump and Joe Biden kick off frenzy of campaigning two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across US...
SBS - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



abc_columbia

ABC Columbia The heated battle on the campaign trail is almost at a close as both President Trump and former Vice President Joe… https://t.co/oLMpIHTW2q 2 hours ago

PatrickNelsonTV

Patrick Nelson RT @KOAA: Monday marks the final opportunity for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to deliver their pitc… 3 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Monday marks the final opportunity for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to deli… https://t.co/RWFomCUcgx 3 hours ago

25NewsKXXV

25NewsKXXV Monday marks the final opportunity for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to deli… https://t.co/p3OdnOeuhf 3 hours ago

tarun0510

Tarun Maheshwari RT @moneycontrolcom: In Pic📸| U.S. Election 2020: Presidential candidates @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make their final attempt to pitch… 6 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol In Pic📸| U.S. Election 2020: Presidential candidates @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden make their final attempt to pit… https://t.co/j9fpzfr4Fz 6 hours ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News Both presidential and vice-presidential candidates are using the last day to make their final appeal to voters in t… https://t.co/XRRt7YxbqY 9 hours ago

1011_News

1011 NOW RT @LauraHalm1011: Coming up on 10/11 This Morning: ✔️ Final hours of #ELECTION2020, both Presidential candidates make final push to voters… 10 hours ago


KCPD ready for Election Day, days afterward [Video]

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:39Published
Jon Taffer offers hospitality industry election outlook [Video]

Jon Taffer, host of TV's Bar Rescue and The Jon Taffer Podcast, talks to KTNV about his one-on-one with President Donald Trump and the issues affecting the hospitality industry ahead of the 2020..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:38Published
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump [Video]

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published