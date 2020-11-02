The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.'

Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list of former Trump officials who say they'll be voting for Democratic opponent Joe Biden is growing.

According to Business Insider, some have joined anti-Trump political coalitions such as The Lincoln Project, Republican Voters Against Trump, and others.