Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.'

Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list of former Trump officials who say they'll be voting for Democratic opponent Joe Biden is growing.

According to Business Insider, some have joined anti-Trump political coalitions such as The Lincoln Project, Republican Voters Against Trump, and others.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Candidates Make Final Push On Eve Of Election Day [Video]

Presidential Candidates Make Final Push On Eve Of Election Day

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump [Video]

Biden going to 'hire' Fauci and 'fire' Trump

Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Mounting College Debt a Big Factor for Many at the Polls [Video]

Mounting College Debt a Big Factor for Many at the Polls

Ahead of the November election, we're taking a look at some of the issues that are most important to voters. Cheddar's Kristen Scholer focuses in on mounting student loan debt as Americans head to the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:20Published