The Growing List Of Ex-Trump Administration Officials Who Are Voting For Biden

When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.'

Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list of former Trump officials who say they'll be voting for Democratic opponent Joe Biden is growing.

According to Business Insider, some have joined anti-Trump political coalitions such as The Lincoln Project, Republican Voters Against Trump, and others.

Hoping to sway the votes of independent, undecided, and moderate Republicans, they've spent millions on campaign ads to oust Trump from the White House.

Former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor called working under Trump 'terrifying," saying many things Trump wanted the department to do were illegal.

Former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, says he'll be voting for Biden.

And former national security adviser John Bolton won't be voting for Trump or Biden.

Instead, he'll write in the name of a conservative candidate.