Presidential Candidates Make Final Push to Sway Voters Ahead of Election Day

Election day is tomorrow--- and candidates are doing all they can in the remaining hours--- to make their final pitches to voters..... skyler henry reports the latest from the white house.

(nats)"one more day!"

(track 1)joe biden and president trump plan to spend their last day of campaigning rallying supporters in battleground states.

The president is kicking off his final day in north carolina where he's predicting a red wave of support at the polls tomorrow.

(gfx)the president is holding five rallies today in four battleground states.

While biden will hold three rallies in ohio and pennsylvania.

(/gfx) (sot: joe biden/(d) presidential nominee)"we need every single one of you to get out and to vote on tuesday.

My message to you is simple, pennsylvania is critical to this election!"

(track 2)biden is sticking to his message - that he's the best candidate to lead the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

(sot: joe biden/(d) presidential nominee)"the truth is to beat the virus we first gotta beat donald trump!

He's the virus!"

(track 3)president trump continues to downplay the pandemic... as scientists say it will get worse with colder weather.

(nats)"fire fauci!

Fire fauci!

Fire fauci!"

(sot: president trump)"don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little after the election."

(standup: skyler henry/cbs news/the white house)more than 94 million americans have already voted...and both campaigns are already fighting in the courts over mail-in ballots which could sway the election outcome.

(track 4)the president says his lawyers will swoop in as soon as the polls close tomorrow.

(sot: president trump)"i've seen people where an election got stolen and by the way, we're not going to let that happen to us, you know, with these ballots."

(sot: joe biden/(d) presidential nominee)"my response is, we're not going to let the president steal this election."

(track 5)biden is promising to have plenty of lawyers on hand to make sure the all of the votes are counted.

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

The fight over ballots has already been playing out in the courts in just about every battleground state - with some of those cases already being appealed to the supreme court.