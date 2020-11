Mariah Carey Announces 'It's Time' for Christmas in Holiday-Themed Video a Day After Halloween Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:24s - Published 3 days ago Mariah Carey is set to star in a holiday special on Apple TV+ later this year 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mariah Carey Announces 'It's Time' for Christmas: Watch the Festive Announcement! Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but only she can make the announcement about when it’s time...

Just Jared - Published 4 days ago