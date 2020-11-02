Global  
 

Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard
Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as...
TMZ.com - Published

Troubled childhoods: Judge outlines Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s backgrounds

In his long-awaited ruling on Monday, High Court judge Mr Justice Nicol outlined the relationship...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


