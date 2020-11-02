Andrew Haunt 🌊 Every once in a while, a headline comes along that defies additional comment.
/ Judge rules a pet likely pooped in… https://t.co/u78zlEp2MB 7 seconds ago
Anthony Rucci Wait, did the Johnny Depp Amber Heard case really come down to an Always Sunny plotline? https://t.co/RjUMOvJAZx 14 minutes ago
Neil McGarry More than Trump or COVID or climate change, this headline makes me think America is a failed experiment:
"Judge ru… https://t.co/F9Bbodd2Ho 49 minutes ago
sunicamarkovic Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp’s bed, not Amber Heard
https://t.co/N9R4525OVg
PetsRMan'sBestFriends… https://t.co/bakvCjeucO 51 minutes ago
@Dailyusanews Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard - Page Six: Heard has long denied being the m… https://t.co/u3gzUrQmH6 1 hour ago
Upstract News Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard #sunfoxnewsbreaking #cnnbritishhighcourt https://t.co/hPjruMhDop 2 hours ago
Scott Bruyere Headline of the Day: "Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp’s bed, not Amber Heard"
https://t.co/PLxX3K6ZE3 3 hours ago
Mason Steinberg If Joe Biden wins we can get back to laughing about stuff like who really***in Johnny Depp’s bed.
If that isn’… https://t.co/IjN9cy2vYu 3 hours ago
Johnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the SunJohnny Depp Loses ‘Wife Beater’ Libel Trial Against the Sun
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdictReaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.
Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaperJohnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper, who he sued after they branded him a wife-beater.