Typhoon Goni: Massive clean-up operation underway after 225kph winds lash the Philippines

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Typhoon Goni: Massive clean-up operation underway after 225kph winds lash the Philippines

At least 16 people were killed and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away.


Philippines launches rescue operations after Typhoon Goni [Video]

Philippines launches rescue operations after Typhoon Goni

At least 20 people died in the storm - and three others are missing.

Duration: 02:08Published

Worldview: Turkey earthquake, Philippines typhoon, U.K. lockdown

 Turkish rescuers pulled a 3-year-old girl from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building 65 hours after an earthquake. The Philippines was struck by its..
CBS News

Philippines braces for another cyclone, after typhoon kills 20

 MANILA — Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte warned of another potentially damaging cyclone approaching the Southeast Asian nation on Monday, as the death..
WorldNews
2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines [Video]

2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will inspect on Monday areas hit by Typhoon Goni, as authorities claimed mandatory evacuations had prevented a higher death toll.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

Incredible winds tear into the Philippines as Super Typhoon Goni hits [Video]

Incredible winds tear into the Philippines as Super Typhoon Goni hits

Footage captured the moment incredibly powerful winds tore into the Philippines as Super Typhoon Goni hit the Bicol region on Sunday.

Duration: 00:41Published
Super Typhoon Goni Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni Wreaks Havoc in the Philippines

Super typhoon Goni caused heavy rainfall, gale, and flooding in the Philippines. The streets overflowed with muddy water while it continued to pour. Strong winds caused damage to property and..

Duration: 00:25Published
Super Typhoon Goni Causes Gale and Heavy Rainfall in the Philippines [Video]

Super Typhoon Goni Causes Gale and Heavy Rainfall in the Philippines

A super typhoon named Goni made landfall in the Philippines. It caused damage due to strong winds accompanied by heavy rainfall. Trees could be seen swaying violently due to the gale.

Duration: 00:44Published