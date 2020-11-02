|
Typhoon Goni: Massive clean-up operation underway after 225kph winds lash the Philippines
At least 16 people were killed and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away.View on euronews
2020's strongest storm leaves destruction in Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will inspect on Monday areas hit by Typhoon Goni, as authorities claimed mandatory evacuations had prevented a higher death toll.
