Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:11s
Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard
Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard

REPORT: Judge Concludes Poop On Johnny Depp’s Bed Was Likely From Pet, Not Amber Heard

'It was Ms. Heard who was likely to suffer from the feces on the bed, not him'
Daily Caller

Amber Heard Probably Didn't Poop in Johnny Depp's Bed, Judge Rules

An infamous claim Amber Heard dropped a deuce in her and Johnny Depp's bed has been shot down as...
TMZ.com


drewhuntre

Andrew Haunt 🌊 Every once in a while, a headline comes along that defies additional comment. / Judge rules a pet likely pooped in… https://t.co/u78zlEp2MB 6 minutes ago

anthonyrucci

Anthony Rucci Wait, did the Johnny Depp Amber Heard case really come down to an Always Sunny plotline? https://t.co/RjUMOvJAZx 20 minutes ago

TrackerNeil

Neil McGarry More than Trump or COVID or climate change, this headline makes me think America is a failed experiment: "Judge ru… https://t.co/F9Bbodd2Ho 54 minutes ago

sunicamarkovic

sunicamarkovic Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp’s bed, not Amber Heard https://t.co/N9R4525OVg PetsRMan'sBestFriends… https://t.co/bakvCjeucO 56 minutes ago

DailyUSANews

@Dailyusanews Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard - Page Six: Heard has long denied being the m… https://t.co/u3gzUrQmH6 2 hours ago

upstractcom

Upstract News Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp's bed, not Amber Heard #sunfoxnewsbreaking #cnnbritishhighcourt https://t.co/hPjruMhDop 2 hours ago

Scootch1

Scott Bruyere Headline of the Day: "Judge rules a pet likely pooped in Johnny Depp’s bed, not Amber Heard" https://t.co/PLxX3K6ZE3 3 hours ago

AlUCanEatShrimp

Mason Steinberg If Joe Biden wins we can get back to laughing about stuff like who really***in Johnny Depp’s bed. If that isn’… https://t.co/IjN9cy2vYu 3 hours ago


Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against The Sun [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against The Sun

A U.K. judge has ruled against Johnny Depp in his libel case against The Sun after the tabloid referred to the actor as a "wife-beater" in a 2018 article about his tumultuous relationship with ex Amber..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:47
Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:26
BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard [Video]

BREAKING: Johnny Depp loses libel case against Sun over claims he beat Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost his high stakes libel action in the London courts against The Sun newspaper, after they described him as a wife beater, in reference to his ex, Amber Heard.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:30