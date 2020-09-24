Megan Fox Said Brian Austin Green Is 'So Intoxicated' With Making Her Look Like an 'Absent

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram



Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 11 hours ago

Jessica Alba ordered not to look at Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars



Jessica Alba wasn't allowed to make eye contact with the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast when she appeared on the hit show in 1998. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 2, 2020