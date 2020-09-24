HuffPost Canada "Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!" (said in the most sarcastic tone possible). https://t.co/LCmjcmdrAV 1 hour ago
Celebrity Land Megan Fox Said Brian Austin Green Is "So Intoxicated" With Making Her Look Like an "Absent Mother" | InStyle… https://t.co/ILcZuj5u64 8 hours ago
Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on InstagramMegan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.
Jessica Alba ordered not to look at Beverly Hills, 90210 co-starsJessica Alba wasn't allowed to make eye contact with the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast when she appeared on the hit show in 1998.
Lala Kent 'would not be shocked' if Megan Fox had a baby with Machine Gun KellyLala Kent "would not be shocked" if her friend Megan Fox were to start a family with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.