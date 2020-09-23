Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls

Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet video-conferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post.

According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops.

The feature is "coming soon" to mobile, Google said.

However, no browser extension is needed to activate custom backgrounds; and the user should be able to add a background image from his/her own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google.

The library includes landscapes, abstract art and offices.

As reported by The Verge, it may take up to a week before all Google Meet users can access the new custom background option, the company said.

Google integrated Meet into Gmail in May, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

UK contact tracing app failed to flag people exposed to COVID-19

 Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The COVID-19 exposure notification app used in England and Wales failed to warn users if they were in close..
The Verge

Small businesses say they can't afford to compete on Google

 Some say their companies don't show up in Google searches unless they pay heavily on ads.
CBS News

Google Meet users can now replace background with an image

 Technology giant has added a new feature to its video-calling platform Google Meet. As announced in a blog post, users of can replace background with an image..
WorldNews

Google Meet will now let you use custom backgrounds on video calls

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet videoconferencing platform, the company announced in a..
The Verge

Google Meet Google Meet Video-conferencing software developed by Google

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30 [Video]

Google Meet to limit meetings to 60 minutes on free plans after Sept 30

Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit. The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month. During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Gmail Gmail Email service developed by Google

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client [Video]

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropped last week. At WWDC in June, Apple announced that users would be able to change their default web option from Apple's Safari browser and switch the Mail email service to non-Apple services. Until now, if the users opened a link, it would open in Safari. Or if one clicked on a person's email to send them a message, a new email would open in Mail. If a Gmail user wanted to send a person an email, the user would have to specifically open Gmail, compose a new message, and either copy and paste or type in their email. However, now, if one has made his/her default email client Gmail, and if he/she wants to go to a contact in the phone, they need to click on that person's email, which will lead to a new email addressed to that address will open in Gmail.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Meet starts rolling out custom background images on the web

Google Meet continues its onslaught of pre-announced features today with the launch of custom...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •HinduWorldNews



Tweets about this

cabal0

Pierre RT @PCMag: Currently, the feature is only available for desktop users, but it's rolling out for mobile soon enough.​ https://t.co/RaVllZtrhK 35 minutes ago

PCMag

PCMag Currently, the feature is only available for desktop users, but it's rolling out for mobile soon enough.​ https://t.co/RaVllZtrhK 1 hour ago

NewsLiveGhy

NEWS LIVE Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls https://t.co/93hzZ3XeqP 3 hours ago

DevsKrate

DevsKrate Google meet rolling out custom background for desktop users. #GoogleMeet https://t.co/j6z1Oner5j 7 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls https://t.co/UvwS63laWT 16 hours ago

darshan_r_27

Darshan R 🌈 Do you know how to customize the background in Google Meet? 📍Google Meet rolling out a new feature. 📍Google Meet us… https://t.co/kN4k0ETWni 21 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint #Google said that the feature will initially work on #ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on #Windows and #Mac deskt… https://t.co/wxDanQe8RR 21 hours ago

ViralMNews

Viral News Google Meet Rolling Out Custom Background Feature for Desktop Users: How to Use https://t.co/HfD6t1YzSn 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Woman shares uplifting videos to help TikTok users who struggle to eat [Video]

Woman shares uplifting videos to help TikTok users who struggle to eat

If you’ve ever struggled to motivate yourself to eata meal before, TikTok user Sara Sadok is here to help.Her page is flooded with positive content —from encouraging words about chasing your..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

Ravana's bhangra moves on a Punjabi song during Ramlila goes viral: Watch the video | Oneindia News

In a delightful video that has now gone viral on the social media, Ravana dancing to a Punjabi song has invoked unstoppable laughter on twitter. In the clip, Ravana can be seen having the time of his..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
A TikToker is attempting to beat Bella Poarch's TikTok likes record with pumpkin video [Video]

A TikToker is attempting to beat Bella Poarch's TikTok likes record with pumpkin video

For some odd reason, the internet loves it when inanimate objects try to dethrone influencers and beat them at their own game.In January 2019, for instance, Instagram users from all over the world..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published