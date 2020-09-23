Google Meet desktop users can now customise backgrounds on video calls
Tech giant Google is introducing custom backgrounds for its Meet video-conferencing platform, the company announced in a blog post.
According to The Verge, if the user makes use of Meet in Google's Chrome browser, then he/she should be able to access the feature in Chrome OS as well as on Windows and Mac laptops and desktops.
The feature is "coming soon" to mobile, Google said.
However, no browser extension is needed to activate custom backgrounds; and the user should be able to add a background image from his/her own photo collection or from a library of images provided by Google.
The library includes landscapes, abstract art and offices.
As reported by The Verge, it may take up to a week before all Google Meet users can access the new custom background option, the company said.
Google integrated Meet into Gmail in May, adding a sidebar link and making meetings of up to 100 people with no time limits available to anyone with a Google account.
Tech giant Google's video chat platform Google Meet has announced that after September 30, free versions of Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. A Google spokesperson told The Verge in an email, "We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know."Under the extension, anyone with a Google account could create free meetings with up to 100 people, and with no time limit. The Verge reported that the deadline of September 30 is also applicable to other features like access to advanced features for G Suite and G Suite for Education customers, including allowing meetings of up to 250 participants, live-streams of up to 1,00,000 people within a single domain, and the ability to save meeting recordings to Google Drive. Those features are normally only available to customers on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite, which costs USD 25 per user per month. During the coronavirus pandemic, Google Meet and other video-conferencing platforms have been chasing the meteoric rise of Zoom, with Meet passing 100 million daily participants back in April.
Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made by Apple to the new iOS 14, which dropped last week. At WWDC in June, Apple announced that users would be able to change their default web option from Apple's Safari browser and switch the Mail email service to non-Apple services. Until now, if the users opened a link, it would open in Safari. Or if one clicked on a person's email to send them a message, a new email would open in Mail. If a Gmail user wanted to send a person an email, the user would have to specifically open Gmail, compose a new message, and either copy and paste or type in their email. However, now, if one has made his/her default email client Gmail, and if he/she wants to go to a contact in the phone, they need to click on that person's email, which will lead to a new email addressed to that address will open in Gmail.
