National Polling Leaning in Biden's Favor Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:59s - Published 2 minutes ago National Polling Leaning in Biden's Favor We're chatting with SurveyUSA on Cheddar's final poll of the presidential election season. Jay Leve, SurveyUSA CEO, joined Hena Doba to discuss.. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Will Biden's National Lead Hold?



A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on September 13, 2020