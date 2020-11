Tuesday's election brings out first-time voters Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:15s - Published Tuesday's election brings out first-time voters More than 8.6 million Florida residents have already cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential race, and for some of them, including new citizen Carlos Flores and ex-felon Yraida Guanipa, it was the first time they voted in a U.S. election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Florida State in the southeastern United States Florida ex-felon, new citizen vote for first time



More than 8.6 million Florida residents have already cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential race, and for some of them, including new citizen Carlos Flores and ex-felon Yraida Guanipa, it was the first time they voted in a U.S. election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15 Published on January 1, 1970 Florida voters may boost minimum wage boost to $15 an hour A quarter of Sunshine State's workforce would get bump in pay if amendment passes, according to one estimate.

CBS News 27 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Millions of Americans are voting for the first time this year, and it's not just young people This year's election is seeing a surge in first-time voters. And it's not just young people.

USATODAY.com - Published 4 days ago