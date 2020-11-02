Lockdowns Got You Down? Here's How To 'Attend' Yale University Classes For Free

Presumably, you're not spending too much time hitting the club scene or going to football games these days.

So why not make the most of the pandemic-generated downtime by living the life of the mind?

According to Business Insider, the website Coursera.org offers a selection of courses from Yale University for free--or at a very low cost.

Topics range from behavioral finance principles to Yale's most popular course ever, 'The Science of Well-Being.'

For $49, you can get a certificate of completion.

Or, if you're not shooting for a certificate, you can virtually sit-in on videoed class lectures direct from Yale University itself.

Check it out at https://oyc.yale.edu.