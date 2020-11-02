Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

More than 8.6 million Florida residents have already cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential race, and for some of them, including new citizen Carlos Flores and ex-felon Yraida Guanipa, it was the first time they voted in a U.S. election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."