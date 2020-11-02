Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Presidential candidates make final push in battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making a final push to sway over voters in battleground states, on the eve of Election Day.


Florida ex-felon, new citizen vote for first time [Video]

Florida ex-felon, new citizen vote for first time

More than 8.6 million Florida residents have already cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential race, and for some of them, including new citizen Carlos Flores and ex-felon Yraida Guanipa, it was the first time they voted in a U.S. election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Trump Takes Shots at Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z in Pennsylvania

 President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days -- especially Jon Bon Jovi, whom he claims is a total..
TMZ.com

'LeBron James Sucks' Chant Breaks Out at Trump Campaign Rally, Trump Loves It

 "LeBron James Sucks!" That's the chant that rang out at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Monday ... and #45 loved every second of it. Trump was..
TMZ.com

Biden stumps for union support near Pittsburgh

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden revved up a group of union members to help him turn out the vote in a suburban Pittsburgh county on Monday. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci' [Video]

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'

Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on the state of the race

 Tom Steyer, the billionaire philanthropist and one of Joe Biden's former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, joined CBSN to break down how he sees..
CBS News

Obama sinks three-pointer while in Mich. for rally

 Barack Obama tweeted a video Saturday of the former president sinking a three-pointer at a school gymnasium in Flint, Michigan. He and Democratic presidential..
USATODAY.com

President Trump and Joe Biden hit key states in final campaign stops

Both presidential candidates are filling their schedules with campaign stops in key states Monday....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •euronewsSBSFOXNews.com


Biden And Trump Make Final Push With Focus On Swing States

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden continue to meet voters across swing states...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


The closing strategy: A look at Biden and Trump's day of campaigning before the election

It’s the biggest battleground map in recent presidential elections – with roughly 12 swing states...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBS



Presidential Candidates Make Final Push to Sway Voters Ahead of Election Day

The presidential candidates are doing all they can in their final hours leading up to Election Day to make their final pitches to potential voters.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Presidential Candidates Make Final Push On Eve Of Election Day

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump and former VP Biden campaign in battleground states before Election Day (11-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published
Voters react to President Trump's planned final push for support in Kenosha County [Video]

Voters react to President Trump's planned final push for support in Kenosha County

President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha Monday as part of a strategic last-minute push for voters in key battleground states.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:36Published