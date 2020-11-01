Global  
 

Coronavirus county-by-county: Nov. 2, 2020

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus county-by-county: Nov. 2, 2020

Coronavirus county-by-county: Nov. 2, 2020

Updated coronavirus statistics from across the Mohawk Valley on Monday, Nov.

2, 2020.

Oneida county.... there are 14 new positive cases.

259 active.

And 16 oneida county residents are hospitalized.

Exposures.

October 27th.

Price chopper and delmonicos in north utica.

Walmart, in rome.

October 28th.

Black river ale house, in rome.

Michaels, target, and spirit halloween, in new hartford.

October 29th.

Hannaford and price chopper, in rome.

And on the 30th.... the black river ale house, in rome and mvcc....the early voting site, in utica.

In herkimer county -- seven new positive tests.

27 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

In otsego county -- one new positive test.

37 active cases.

No one is in the hospital.

Election day is tomorrow..... and with coronavirus cases




