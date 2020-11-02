WHO Director Models Good Public Health Practices By Self-Quarantining

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be self-quarantining over the coming days.

Gizmodo reports the move comes after Ghebreyesus came into close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tedros tweeted Sunday evening that he was well and asymptomatic, but he was planning to isolate himself according to the WHO’s own protocols.

It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance.

This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Director-General, World Health Organization The WHO is based in Geneva, which is currently being clobbered with the record-breaking number of nine thousand cases of COVID-19 per day.