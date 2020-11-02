Global  
 

Gov. Baker Issues Curfew For Businesses, Reduces Gathering Limits

Gov.

Charlie Baker announced a series of new coronavirus restrictions for Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.


