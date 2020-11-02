Gov. Baker Issues Curfew For Businesses, Reduces Gathering Limits
Gov.
Charlie Baker announced a series of new coronavirus restrictions for Massachusetts.
WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Keller @ Large: Sit Down With Gov. Charlie BakerGov. Charlie Baker discusses coronavirus in Massachusetts with Jon Keller.
Keller @ Large: Gov. Baker Part 2Gov. Charlie Baker virtually sat down with Jon Keller to discuss coronavirus regulations.
Emergency field hospitals may return, Baker saysGov. Charlie Baker is planning to open field hospitals to deal with the second surge of COVID-19.