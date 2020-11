Rodgers: I thought we were amazing Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Rodgers: I thought we were amazing Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says that it was a really good team performance and that despite having lots of first-team players injured he thought his side were 'amazing' in their 4-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League. 0

