Rotary Club of Lafayette Hosts Election Day Food Drive

Video Credit: KADN - Published 3 minutes ago

The rotary club of lafayette is planning something big for election day.joining us now live is rotary club of lafayette president scott lavergne.

Thanks for joining us scott.

Tell us about tomorro's food drive and how news15 viewers can participate.2.

'all are trying to have donation boxes at all voting precincts.

Tha's a huge undertaking.

Tell us about that.

3.

Can folks who voted early still make a donation?