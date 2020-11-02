Global  
 

Russia's 'Sausage King' Skewered In Sauna

A Russian businessman who owns large meat-processing plants was murdered with a crossbow at his country home.

CNN reports Vladimir Marugov, known as dubbed the 'Sausage King,' was in a sauna with his wife when the attack happened.

Marugov's ex-wife, Tatyana Marugova, confirmed his death.

Authorities say several masked men entered the bathhouse, tied the couple up, and then demanded money.

Marugov's wife escaped through a window and called the police, who found her husband dead at the scene--along with the crossbow used to shoot him.


