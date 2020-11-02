Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norah O'Donnell Discusses CBS News' Election Night Plans

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Norah O'Donnell Discusses CBS News' Election Night Plans

Norah O'Donnell Discusses CBS News' Election Night Plans

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson and others will lead CBS News' election night coverage.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How to Stream CBS News’ Election 2020 Results Coverage Live

How to Stream CBS News’ Election 2020 Results Coverage Live The end of the road is finally in sight for the 2020 presidential election — though the drama...
The Wrap - Published

Voters head to the polls across the country on historic Election Day

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Caitlin Conant joined...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CBS2 Election Night Update: 8:24 p.m. [Video]

CBS2 Election Night Update: 8:24 p.m.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois, Kristine Johnson and Christina Fan have the latest Election Night update.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:04Published
WJZ Election Night Update: Biden Predicted To Take Maryland [Video]

WJZ Election Night Update: Biden Predicted To Take Maryland

The latest from WJZ on Election 2020.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:55Published
Election Night Update: 7:54 p.m. [Video]

Election Night Update: 7:54 p.m.

Maurice DuBois, Kristine Johnson and Jessica Layton have the latest information on Election Night.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:48Published