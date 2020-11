21 in the ‘Journey to the Tourney’ event at Lakota West.



Related videos from verified sources France church attack: City of Nice pays tribute to the victims



Police have arrested seven people for the knife incident, including attacker Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 6 days ago Joe Montana talks Notre Dame football and drums up some nostalgia



SportsPulse: Joe Montana stopped by and spoke with Mackenzie Salmon about the current Notre Dame football team and also shares a sneak peek at a new commercial which features his time playing for the.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:35 Published 1 week ago Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt



Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:52 Published 1 week ago