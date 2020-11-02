Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas

Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas in California due to the latest U.K. lockdown and the postponement of Duchess Meghan’s privacy trial until fall 2021.

ELLE.com has learned from a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan that it is "anticipated they will be at their Montecito home in California and not be in the U.K. for Christmas." The Duke and Duchess had initially planned to return to their Frogmore Cottage home in December on the Windsor Castle grounds for two weeks ahead of Meghan’s privacy trial against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, which was due to start January 11 in London.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Unlikely’ To Return Home For Christmas—Here’s Why

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be returning home to the royal family for...
OK! Magazine - Published

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Not Expected to Celebrate Christmas in England

There is news about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s holiday plans. The couple, along with their...
Just Jared - Published

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Visit L.A. Cemetery to Pay Tribute to Fallen Soldiers on Remembrance Day

As the U.K. and Commonwealth countries mark their respects, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex head out...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Sends a Message With Her Fashion [Video]

Meghan Markle Sends a Message With Her Fashion

Meghan Markle always looks perfectly styled, but sometimes there is more than just a great look. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Prince Harry spotted volunteering for veterans in California [Video]

Prince Harry spotted volunteering for veterans in California

Prince Harry was spotted packing and distributing food parcels to provide support for war veterans affected by COVID-19 in California.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:24Published
Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry [Video]

Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen will be among the stars making a special guest appearance at the annual Stand Up for Heroes event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published