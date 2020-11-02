Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry: California For Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas in California due to the latest U.K. lockdown and the postponement of Duchess Meghan’s privacy trial until fall 2021.

ELLE.com has learned from a source close to Prince Harry and Meghan that it is "anticipated they will be at their Montecito home in California and not be in the U.K. for Christmas." The Duke and Duchess had initially planned to return to their Frogmore Cottage home in December on the Windsor Castle grounds for two weeks ahead of Meghan’s privacy trial against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers, which was due to start January 11 in London.