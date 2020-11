Packers' A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Packers' A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 The Green Bay Packers confirmed Monday that Packers player A.J. Dillon has tested positive and has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Packers running back AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID-19, per report Packers rookie running back AJ Dillon, who played 17 total snaps in Sunday's loss to the Vikings,...

USATODAY.com - Published 6 hours ago





Tweets about this