Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles
Prince William was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince William Tests Positive for COVID-19 in April, But Was Not Revealed to the Public

Prince William Tests Positive for COVID-19 in April, But Was Not Revealed to the Public Prince William kept his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in April a secret to reportedly not worry people....
HNGN - Published Also reported by •UpworthyDNABBC NewsCBC.ca


Prince William contracted COVID-19 at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, according to ...

Prince William contracted COVID-19 at a similar time to his father, Prince Charles, according to ... Kensington Palace sources tell the BBC that the Duke of Cambridge contracted COVID-19 earlier this...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBC.ca



Tweets about this

NitaWeitzel

Nita VOTE BLUE retired RRT Prince William Had COVID in April After Prince Charles | https://t.co/zujzCnjNL1 https://t.co/0RkC9hOKVM 20 minutes ago

etalkCTV

etalk The Duke of Cambridge was diagnosed around the same time as his dad. https://t.co/z3hV1McxBb 1 hour ago

JNC_1982

🦃🥧 I ❤️ my nieces 🦃🥧 RT @etalkCTV: The Duke of Cambridge was diagnosed around the same time as his dad. https://t.co/gzZjzpajDf 2 hours ago

InTheFame

InTheFame Prince William Was Secretly Sick With COVID In April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles | P.. https://t.co/kXFuRkrPQ0 2 hours ago

LovesWaterViews

Ellen Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince...https://t.co/MUUBTVus1T 3 hours ago

TheSocialCTV

The Social The Duke of Cambridge was diagnosed around the same time as his dad. https://t.co/T9B1nmdOLQ 4 hours ago

Dinamarie31763

Dinamarie RT @people: Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles​ https://t.co/nNHX1Z3UAu 4 hours ago

SarahGi67901600

Sarah Giles RT @people: Prince William Was Secretly Sick with COVID in April, Shortly After Father Prince Charles https://t.co/M0288rqRSm 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prince William Secretly Tested Positive for Coronavirus in April [Video]

Prince William Secretly Tested Positive for Coronavirus in April

Kate Middleton reportedly never contracted the virus.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April [Video]

Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April

Prince William reportedly battled Covid-19 in April, it has been reported.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Prince William Secretly Contracted Coronavirus Back in April [Video]

Prince William Secretly Contracted Coronavirus Back in April

Prince William tested positive for coronavirus back in April, just days after his father Prince Charles contracted the virus. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published