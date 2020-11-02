Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Is Western Pa. Key To Winning Pa. On Election Day

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Why Is Western Pa. Key To Winning Pa. On Election Day

Why Is Western Pa. Key To Winning Pa. On Election Day

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on how the path to the White House goes through Pennsylvania.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

USPS taking longer to return mail-in ballots in key swing states, including Florida [Video]

USPS taking longer to return mail-in ballots in key swing states, including Florida

With just one day before the election, many mail-in ballots in swing states are at risk of not being counted. The United States Postal Service is reporting moving fewer ballots on-time, including right..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:13Published
Will we know who won on election night? Maybe, maybe not [Video]

Will we know who won on election night? Maybe, maybe not

The timeline of the outcome could depend on how quickly mail-in ballots are tabulated in a few key states including Florida and Pennsylvania.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:37Published
Joe Biden Stops In Beaver County On Election Eve [Video]

Joe Biden Stops In Beaver County On Election Eve

Ahead of Election Day, Joe Biden had several campaign stops planned in western Pennsylvania. KDKA's Nicole Ford reports from Beaver County.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:38Published