Operator of Hamilton Place and Northgate, CBL, files for bankruptcy protection.

A local mall operator is filing for bankruptcy protection.

C-b-l says their malls will remain open as they go through the process.

The company has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, but even before the virus, malls have struggled to attract shoppers who are increasingly shopping online or elsewhere.

Based in chattanooga, c- b-l operates 107 malls across the u.s.